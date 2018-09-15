Crash Injures St. Louis Firefighter

ST. LOUIS- A local battalion chief was in serious but stable condition Friday after a stolen car hit his SUV as the chief was driving to a house fire. Douglas Cribbs was traveling with his lights and sirens on when a 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue turned in front of him and caused the fire department SUV to flip on its side. Police said the driver tried to leave the scene but got stuck in a grass field and ran away. Authorities are still looking for him and another suspect. A passenger in the stolen car was also injured, and was listed in serious but stable condition.