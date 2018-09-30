Crash involving semi shuts down Highway 63 north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY - A crash involving a semi left motorists stranded on U.S. 63 north of Columbia Saturday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man driving a Buick Enclave tried to switch lanes in front of a freightliner, but was hit on the side of the car.
Emergency responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. Both Northbound lanes closed before traffic cleared more than an hour later.
The driver of the car, Justin Cody Perry, was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.
Crash with a semi truck at Calvert Hill Rd and Highway 63 North. Lanes are in the process of being opened up again. I will keep you updated as I get more details. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1Jf5egQhDQ— Caitlin McCarthy (@McCarthyCaitlin) September 30, 2018
