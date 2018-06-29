Crash involving semi-truck slows traffic on I-70

COLUMBIA - I-70 traffic slowed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi truck, an SUV and a small car.

Columbia Police Department officers said the crash happened when westward traffic began to slow down because of a paint striper on the side of the highway. They said the driver of the semi truck wasn't able to slow down quickly enough, causing him to rear-end the car in front of him.

As the semi-truck ran off the highway, it struck another car.

Police said one person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with neck and back pain, and another has a minor cut on her forehead.