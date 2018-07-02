Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A Sturgeon man died Sunday night after getting into an accident that rolled his vehicle over on Peabody Road near U.S. Highway 63. Arlen McGee, 51, was headed eastbound on Peabody Road when he failed to yield to another vehicle. The ensuing collision flipped McGee's car and ejected him from the vehicle.

Minor injuries were sustained by Kelsey Bruce and Steve Touchton, who occupied the other car in the accident, which was sent into a road sign after the collision. McGee was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.