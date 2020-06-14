Crash kills pedestrian in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - A woman was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Monday night near I-44 in Phelps County.
Miya Goetz, 21, was a passenger in a stopped vehicle on the westbound side of the highway, according to an online report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Goetz exited the vehicle, crossing to Old Route 66, just east of County Road 2290, where she was struck by a passing vehicle around 9:10 p.m. She was pronounced dead on site.
