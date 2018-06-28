Crash Kills Two, Injures Another

LINCOLN - Two teenagers died and a third is seriously injured after a one vehicle crash in west-central Missouri. The highway patrol says 15 year old Charles Thompson and 17 year old Kyle Wilson were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in their hometown of Lincoln, in Benton County. The 17 year old driver Justin Lewis was hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers say the car left the road and slammed into a pole yesterday afternoon, ejecting all three boys.