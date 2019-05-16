UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition

Photo from Columbia Fire Department's Twitter feed.

COLUMBIA - A crash on I-70 has left one man in critical condition and two with minor injuries.

William McDowell, 86, of Vandalia has sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

The crash happened as McDowell was driving westbound on I-70 near mile marker 124. Witnesses reported McDowell attempted to use the cross-median emergency U-turn by crossing both the driving and passing lanes.

The vehicle then crashed into two separate cars. According to the CPD, the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.