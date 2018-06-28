Crash on I-70 westbound causes backup

COLUMBIA - A multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening closed both westbound lanes of I-70, though one lane had reopened. Five vehicles were damaged.

The crash caused a large backup between the Highway 63 connector and the Lake of the Woods exit.

The Columbia Police Department said they got the call at about 8 p.m., but since they were in the middle of a shift change meeting, it took them about 10 minutes to arrive at the scene.

One viewer said they were at a standstill for about 20 minutes.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.