Crash on Stadium sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA - One person was hurt in a crash on Stadium Boulevard at the intersections of East Pointe Road and Audubon Drive.

Two vehicles were involved and each had to be towed from the scene.

The crash closed down one lane of westbound Stadium Boulevard for about 20 minutes, before tow trucks arrived and cleared the scene.

Columbia Police officers said they believed one car ran through a red light, but are still investigating.

The condition of the injured driver was unknown as of 9 p.m. Friday night.