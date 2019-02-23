Crash shuts down Route E for an hour

BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash blocked the northbound lane.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver went partially off the road then overcorrected and hit a culvert - which is where water drains off the street.

A tow truck took the car away before 9 p.m. There was major damage to it's undercarriage and the airbags were deployed.

Corporal Shawn Brazas said there's no evidence the driver was impaired and no one was hurt.