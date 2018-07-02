Crash Stops Traffic on Interstate 70

BOONE COUNTY - Labor day weekend traffic caused an accident and part of I-70 to shut down earlier Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred when a male driving a black BMW tried to merge into the right-hand lane. State Highway Trooper Gary Gundy said that the driver saw a truck approaching his car quickly from behind when he tried to move out of the way. The driver either struck or was pushed into a tractor trailer and was then hit from behind by the other truck.

The impact caused the BMW to spin out into the median at mile marker 133 near the Centralia exit. No one was injured in the crash and the only damages were to the car.

The State Highway Patrol recognized that the holiday weekend contributes to the heavy traffic volume and potential accidents.