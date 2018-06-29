Crawford Co. High Speed Chase Ends With Officer Killing Suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY - A high speed chase that ran through two counties Wednesday morning ended with a Bourbon Police officer shooting and killing the 50-year-old suspect.

Officers say the suspect, Gary Eugene Wenzel, of Bourbon, had eluded Sullivan Police officers in a pursuit earlier Wednesday morning when the Bourbon officer recognized Wenzel's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cavalier, from an earlier description.

According to police, the Bourbon officer tried to pull the suspect car over when Wenzel allegedly fled.

Police say the pursuit continued north into Gasconade County, then back south on Route J before ending at the intersection of Rt. J and Fann Road when Wenzel crashed.

Officers say the shooting occurred immediately following the crash. Wenzel was fatally wounded, while the officer sustained no injuries.

Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting the ongoing investigation into the shooting, and an autopsy and coroner's inquest have been scheduled.