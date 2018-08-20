Creating an Electric Atmosphere

When the Missouri football team stormed the field Saturday night, more than 70,000 fans were watching them.

"It was amazing, I mean I stepped out and when we ran out, oh my God. At the Zoo, I'd never seen it like this. It was great," said wide receiver Danario Alexander.

The last time Faurot Field was that packed was in 1984 when Missouri hosted Notre Dame in front of a crowd of more than 70,900.

The pumped up crowd inspired the Tigers. Quarterback Chase Daniel threw for a career high 401 yards with two touchdowns.

"To do it in front of a huge audience, in front of 70,000 fans, I mean that's unbelievable. I wish it was like that every game," said Daniel.

As fans got louder, the defense hit harder. They stopped Nebraska short of the end zone and only gave up two field goals in the first half.

"The atmosphere was crazy, I mean that's what we're looking forward to, though. I mean that's what we want to see every week, you know," said linebacker Sean Weatherspoon.

You could say it was golden for the Tigers.

"The gold-out, you know, the athletic department did a great job of that, I mean it was an unbelievable atmosphere, unlike anything I've ever been in," Daniel said.

At the end of the night, while fans stayed in their seats, the Tigers rushed the stands.