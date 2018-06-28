Creation of St. Louis police oversight board looks likely

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A majority of elected officials in St. Louis are backing a bill to form a civilian oversight board for St. Louis police, but a union official warns it could deter officers from doing their jobs.

The seven-member board would look into allegations of police misconduct and report findings to the St. Louis police chief and public safety director. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the bill appears set for passage next month.

But Jeff Roorda, a union official, says officers might quit or be more reluctant to take action on patrol if the board is created.

St. Louis has seen violent crime spike, and arrests have fallen 40 percent since the August police shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson. A committee meeting Wednesday on the oversight board proposal was cut short as a tense discussion led to pushing and shoving.