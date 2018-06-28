Credit impact unclear amid fight over new St. Louis stadium

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An administration official says it's unclear what would happen to Missouri's credit rating if lawmakers don't make payments agreed upon by the state for a St. Louis football stadium.

The uncertainty comes as Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority are working to build a new stadium to stop Rams owner Stan Kroenke from moving the team to Los Angeles.

Some lawmakers vowed to block using taxpayer money for that.

Administration Commissioner Doug Nelson told lawmakers Thursday he doesn't know if Missouri's credit rating would drop if they refuse payments as promised under the current stadium agreement.

If the state makes a similar agreement for a new stadium, an administration spokeswoman says blocking payments as lawmakers have proposed might also cause issues.