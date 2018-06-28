Credit Union Customers Targeted

The website given in the e-mail asks for your account number, card expiration date, and PIN number. This information is enough to get into your account and empty it.

Missouri Credit Union told the Columbia Police Department that the website is not theirs and that they did not send out the e-mails. Missouri Credit Union said that no financial institution would request that information through e-mail.

If you receive the fraudulent e-mail you should not respond and direct any questions to Missouri Credit Union at 573-874-1477 or 573-635-8007 or toll-free at 800-451-1477.