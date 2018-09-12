Credit Union Robbed, Then Money Tossed in St. Louis Area

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police believe a bag of money tossed out a window along an interstate highway may be tied to a bank robbery.

The First Missouri Credit Union in south St. Louis County was robbed around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. About 15 minutes later, drivers on Interstate 64 reported seeing a bag tossed from a yellow Chevrolet.

Police say a "substantial amount" of money was recovered along the interstate, but the robbery suspect remains at large.