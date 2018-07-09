Creek Causing a Stir

Gans Creek runs under Highway 63 about a mile south of the route AC exit. But it's of one the creek's small tributaries that's creating such a stir.

The unnamed tributary runs south from a lake in the University of Missouri's Discovery Ridge Research Park and along Highway 63 before meeting up with Gans Creek.

The new interchange connects Lenoir Road and Gans Road with a bridge over Highway 63. The eight million dollar project calls for the tributary to be filled and moved into a 10 foot wide rock-filled bed nearby.

That's why the city has to pay the $200,000. Where the money will go is still up in the air.

"The Stewardship Fund will approve a project, or projects. And it's not location dependent," said city manager Bill Watkins.

However, the city asked the money be spent on local projects. But some citizens think cost is the least of the city's problems.

"The major issue, from my perspective, is that Gans Creek is already polluted. And anything additional will just add to that problem. It's a cumulative effect," said Sierra Club Conservation Chairman Ken Midkiff.

Watkins said he asked the public works department and various environmental groups to look into potential environmental problems.

Watkins says bids are out on the project and construction should start soon. And as for the $200,000 in mitigation money, Stewardship Fund officials have to decide where the money will go within three years.