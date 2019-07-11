Creekstone Recalls 7 tons of E. coli-tainted Beef
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A southern Kansas packing plant has recalled more than 7 tons of ground beef products after lab tests detected E. coli. The Arkansas City Traveler says Creekstone Farms Premium Beef confirmed Wednesday that it had recalled 14,148 pounds of ground beef.
The company says the tainted meat was produced Feb. 22 and shipped to Missouri, Iowa, Arizona, California, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Creekstone and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service say they have received no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of the questionable meat.
