Cremated Remains Found in Yard

MONETT (AP) - Monett police have a strange mystery on their hands. They're trying to figure out how cremated remains in a popcorn tin ended up in front of a home in the southwest Missouri town, and whose remains they are. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the ashes and finding the person who lost -- or dumped -- the remains. A man mowing the front lawn of his home on July 12th made the discovery and called police. Officers took the ashes to a local funeral home for verification, but no clues about the occupant were found. And officers said they learned that they might have only part of the remains because a human cremation usually yields more ashes than were in the container.