Crestwood approves developer for mall site

CRESTWOOD (AP) - Aldermen in the St. Louis County town of Crestwood have approved a developer for the vacant Crestwood Plaza site, but a school district is opposing tax breaks for the developer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that UrbanStreet Group was chosen as developer of the million-square-foot site that was once home to one of the region's largest shopping malls.

UrbanStreet wants to demolish the mall and build apartments, stores, offices, restaurants and a movie complex.

Lindbergh School District Superintendent Jim Simpson says the district is concerned because the project would bring in more children, but no money additional money to help pay for their public education.