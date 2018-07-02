Creve Coeur Lake Plane Crash

Maryland Heights, MO (KSDK) - A plane that crashed in Creve Coeur Lake Wednesday night has left two people in critical condition.

The Pattonville Fire Protection District received a phone call at 8:45 p.m. for a plane in the water.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the four-person plane upside down in the water.

Crews from St. Charles, Lake St. Louis, Maryland Heights, Monarch, and Robertson also responded to assist in the rescue.

Within the first 10 minutes, rescue crews were able to extricate two people from inside the plane. They were taken to DePaul Hospital, a level II trauma center. They are said to be in critical condition. It is not believed anyone else was onboard.

Witnesses say the engine may have been sputtering when it went down and the pilot may have been trying to land on the water.

Dive teams are conducting an underwater search.

The plane was traveling from Delaware, Ohio to Creve Coeur Airport, which is approximately two miles west of Creve Coeur Lake.

The plane is a 1973 Piper Cherokee with a fixed-wing and single engine. The plane is registered to a man in Factoryville, Pennsylvania. It is not known if the person the plane is registered to was on board.