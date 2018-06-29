Crew Begins Railroad Repair

COLUMBIA - Columbia Terminal Railroad crews started replacing deteriorated parts of the railroad crossing on College Avenue on Monday morning. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction until the project is completed.

COLT Railroad Maintenance Specialiast, Shane Riley, said crews are replacing the pads and ties in the crossing. The pads are the sections that surround the tracks and it has been about 15 years since they've been replaced. The replacement pads and ties should hold for the next 15 to 20 years.

"It was getting real rough, it was starting to get dangerous. We had patched it numerous times...It was more for the drivers, the trains are fine. The train was safe. We didn't worry about us. It was more for the pedestrians and the traffic."

There was concern that the pads could come out of the crossing. The pads are six to eight inches in height and up to six inches in length and would form a large hole if the pads popped out.

The crew started around 6 a.m. but waited until about 9 a.m. to put the cones out. Riley said the crew waited until after the morning's rush hour to narrow the crossing down to one lane in both directions. He hopes this will be less confusing for people on their commute this evening.

"Then hopefully going home [drivers] see it tonight, have a little bit of an idea of what to expect in the morning."

Riley said the project is expected to take one week to complete.