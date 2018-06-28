Crews Begin Month-Long Pedestrian Bridge Repairs

COLUMBIA - Construction crews will begin replacements and repairs on the two pedestrian bridges on the Stephens College campus on Monday.

The bridges span College Avenue and Broadway. The project is expected to last around a month, and during that time, access will not be allowed to the spans.

Sidewalks under the bridges will also periodically close. Pedestrians, cyclists and and those wheelchairs should be very careful when crossing at street level under the bridges. Detour signs will be posted around the area, and it is strongly encouraged that people utilize the alternative routes.

Work that requires roadways closures will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Any work that will require 15-minute closures of Broadway or College will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to further limit traffic disruption. Flaggers will also control traffic during roadway closures.

The bridges have stood for around 40 years, but damage to the concrete supports has prompted the renovations. Damage from the salt used for ice and snow removal has also led to the need for repairs.