Crews begin surveying Nifong Boulevard for improvement project

COLUMBIA - Engineering crews kicked off three months of work on Nifong Blvd. on Monday as part of the road's upcoming improvement project.

The Columbia Public Works Engineering Division is working with local firm Engineering Surveys and Services. on the survey, which will be between Providence Road and Willowcreek Lane, just past Forum Blvd, stretching about 1.3 miles.

Allison Anderson, Engineering Supervisor, said "It will include surveying, taking traffic counts, and then looking at if we need to widen the road, add bike lanes, sidewalks, and stuff like that."

She said the survey will also look at potential improved access to businesses.

Crews will be working on the edge of the road and in the road, so Anderson advised drivers be careful and slow down when workers are present.

Anderson said this is the first step of the improvement project, and a preliminary design plan is next. Interested Party meetings, where the public can comment on the proposed plans, will begin in the spring.