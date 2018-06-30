Crews comb through items in Boone County pond

3 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Friday, August 01 2014 Aug 1, 2014 Friday, August 01, 2014 10:36:00 AM CDT August 01, 2014 in News
By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - Officials resumed draining a pond Friday morning near where a Harrisburg man went missing in 2011.

Officials wore waders and carried flag markers as they searched the pond. Sheriff's deputies placed flags throughout the pond during the search. One official carried an unidentified object covered in mud out of the pond, laid it in the grass and continued searching.

The pond is located by Route J and Route EE between Harrisburg and Columbia. That is where the Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated the disappearance of 34-year-old Charles Bell in 2011.

The department still has not confirmed whether its decision to drain the pond has anything to do with the Bell investigation. Family members of Bell were at the pond Friday, watching crews work.

The case resurfaced late Wednesday night when Jennifer Freeman and Patrick Curl were arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Freeman admitted she helped clean up the crime scene and dispose of Bell's body.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
14 minutes ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
14 minutes ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:30:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

University of Central Missouri president leaving
University of Central Missouri president leaving
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 88°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11am 90°
12pm 92°
1pm 93°
2pm 94°