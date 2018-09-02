Crews Continue to Clear Columbia Roads

COLUMBIA - Crews in Columbia have finished clearing priority snow routes as of Sunday evening, but most of the roads remain wet. Crews will continue to check priority routes overnight for blowing and drifting snow.

The city is currently working on roads in residential areas tonight and into the overnight. Crews are expected to have most of the residential streets cleared by 6 o'clock Monday morning.

The city is also urging residents to move vehicles off of roadways.