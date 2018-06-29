Crews Fight Fire on Power Plant Roof

COLUMBIA - Firefighters worked Saturday night to extinguish a small fire on the roof of the gas turbine building at the municipal power plant on Business Loop 70. Crews found the fire under the roofing material on the building, near the exhaust stack. Crews removed portions of the roof to put out the burning wood below. The fire damaged roof and structural parts, but not the gas turbine itself. Officials estimate the damages at $10,000. No one was hurt in the fire.