Crews in California rescue horse from frozen pond

CALIFORNIA - The City of California Fire Department responded to an unusual winter weather-related call on Wednesday.

CFD was dispatched to assist California Rural Fire Protection District with a horse that had fallen through the ice in a pond on East Railroad Road near McGirk.

The Versailles Rural Fire Protection District responded as well because it's crews have experience and equipment for large animal rescues.

The teams used ice rescue equipment to create a path for the horse to get out on its own.

A veterinarian on-scene checked out the horse as soon as it was free.

Officials said livestock owners should consider restricting access to ice-covered ponds and lakes during below-freezing temperatures.

CFD also said parents should keep children and others away from ice-covered bodies of water because, while the surface may be frozen, the risk of falling through is very high.