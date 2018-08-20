Crews investigate storm damage in southern Missouri

DIGGINS (AP) — Authorities say storms have damaged trees, downed power lines and churned up at least one small tornado in southwest Missouri.

National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Albert says an EF-0 tornado has been confirmed near Diggins in Webster County. It uprooted a tree and caused other minor damage Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologists also suspect a tornado touched down later Sunday near the town of Aurora. Crews will be sent Monday to investigate damage there and in Barton County.

No injuries were reported.