UPDATE: Suspicious" fire at Columbia Dollar General, second in three weeks

COLUMBIA - The Dollar General off of Clark Lane was surrounded by smoke early Monday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department arrived just after midnight and found heavy smoke coming from the structure, according to a news release.

The release said a second alarm was sounded at 12:35 a.m., and the fire was under control in roughly one hour. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for not life-threatening injuries.

11 units responded to the fire, and a KOMU reporter on the scene also saw an ambulance and three police cars around 1 a.m. Monday.

The fire is believed to be suspicious, according to the press release, and Columbia Fire Department investigators are working with Columbia Police Department detectives on the investigation.

According to previous KOMU reporting, this is the second fire-related incident to this Dollar General in less than a month.

Authorities said because of the last fire, the store was closed and electricity to the building had been turned off.

Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Jerry Jenkins could not confirm if the fire is related to that arson incident or the protests that happened overnight.