Crews Investigating Cause of Morning House Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Crews are investigating the cause of a morning structure fire in Boone County Saturday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a home on 4320 S. Brushwood Lake Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said, when crews arrived on scene, the fire was in the garage of the home and had spread to the attic space above the garage.

Blomenkamp said crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and the attic above. The fire was out in 15 to 20 minutes, according to Blomenkamp.

Blomenkamp said there was significant fire damage to the garage and attic, but the rest of the house only suffered partial smoke damage. Blomenkamp said he estimates the damage to be around $50,000.

Blomenkamp said crews confirmed the fire started in the garage of the home, but they have not determined what started the fire.

Two people were in the house, but Blomenkamp said they were not injured.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the home to Boone County and include how many people were in the home at the time of the fire.)