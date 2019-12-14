Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search

COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge have cleared debris obstructing the search area and have moved into a new phase of the search.

Crews spent Thursday doing a grid search, where sections of the river are searched in quadrants.

Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said all debris in the search area have been cleared, and there shouldn't be any issues as the search continues.

Divers spent the day in the water, but didn't find anything.

Hunter said the search will resume on Friday.

A private boat equipped with sonar will be in the waters tomorrow as well.

Elledge was first reported missing on October 8th. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was announced as the primary suspect on November 6th.

According to authorities, Elledge drove through rural Missouri before he reported Elledge missing.

Joseph Elledge was charged on November 18th with endangering a child in the first degree. He had been previously been charged with felony child abuse.

Crews initially started searching the Lamine River on November 26th.