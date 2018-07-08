Crews make progress battling Mark Twain blaze

By: The Associated Press

BLACK (AP) - Firefighters are making progress battling a blaze in the Mark Twain National Forest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Bill Paxton with the Mark Twain National Forest said the fire was estimated at 70 percent contained Saturday. He said the fire had not spread beyond the 1,300 acres that were burning on Friday.

He said no one has been injured.

Paxton didn't immediately return a phone call Sunday from The Associated Press.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is centered about two miles southwest of Black on public and private land, most of it on National Forest land.