Crews "on call" for potential winter weather

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has crews on standby in case winter weather hits the area.

Sally Oxenhandler, spokesperson for MoDOT, said no one is currenty treating the roads, but crews are monitoring the forecast.

"Now we are really in a watch mode and we’ll be monitoring the forecast to see how the storm comes in if it does materialize and then we’ll act accordingly," she said.

MODOT treated roads prior to Friday's storm. The department salted bridges and Interstate 70 in advance. Oxenhandler said those areas tend to freeze earlier than other roadways when the temperature drops.

She said several features determine when and how MoDOT crews treat the roads. Oxenhandler said temperature, snow consistency and wind are some of those factors.

Barry Dalton, Public Information Officer, said Columbia Public Works is also monitoring the weather and will respond accordingly.

For more information about current road conditions, visit MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.