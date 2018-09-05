Crews Pretreating Roads in Case of Icy Conditions Friday

COLUMBIA - There's a small chance for icy road conditions Friday, and crews have already taken action to make sure morning commutes run smoothly.

The Columbia Public Works Department treated first priority roads with hills Thursday. Since the roads weren't icy yet crews were able to swap the normal salt treatment for beet juice.

Public works information officer Steven Sapp said beet juice works well as an anti-icing agent.

"Tomorrow if this precipitation should materialize it will melt on contact with the pavement," Sapp said.

A crew will be out at three Friday morning to monitor road conditions and evaluate if further treatments are necessary.

"We all know that Mid-Missouri weather is unpredictable," Sapp said, "So we've taken a proactive response by pretreating roads where hills are involved."

To see a full list of those roads click here.