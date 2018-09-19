Crews rescue driver from high moving water

COLUMBIA - Emergency responders rescued a driver Tuesday morning who climbed on top of their vehicle when it got stuck in high moving water.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire District arrived at Old Millcreek and Highway KK for a reported water rescue just before 1 a.m. Crews found a vehicle in high moving water with the driver on top of the car. Boat crews were able to rescue the driver from the top of the car within four minutes.

Upon the incident, the Columbia Fire Department urges drivers not to try to drive through water that is over a roadway.