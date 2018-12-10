Crews respond to fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments on Towne Drive late Sunday night.

Division Chief Darrin Arends said the fire started in a ground floor apartment. He said two people were in the apartment when the fire started, but they got out safely and there are no reported injuries.

He said the occupants of the apartment have been temporarily relocated.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but do not suspect foul play.