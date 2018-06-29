Crews Respond to Fire near Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS - Airport director Kevin Dolliole says passengers are remaining calm despite a fire near St. Louis' Lambert Airport. He says power was disrupted to the main terminal, but about three-quarters of the power has been restored before 1 p.m. He says generators are also in use. The fire began around 11:30 a.m. in the electrical shop of a power plant building just west of the airport. Dolliole says the airport is still processing passengers. He expects some passengers will experience delays, particularly those traveling through the main terminal. The east terminal has not been affected. There is no word on the cause of the fire.