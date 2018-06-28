Crews Respond to Residential Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Fire fighters were on the scene of a residential fire on Winter Street near Prathersville Road Sunday afternoon.

Boone County fire officials said the fire started on the back porch of 465 E. Winter St., went up the side of the house, onto the roof, and then inside. One fire official said he believes it started when a debris pile caught fire, but he said the exact cause is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

The majority of damage occurred in the home's attic. Officials said the fire caused minimal damage to the resident's personal items.

Officials said law enforcement was called to the scene after the residents refused to leave the home when asked by firefighters.

Neighbors told KOMU they could see flames coming from the back of the house, and they believed the fire started from a barbecue grill or fire pit.

Crews responded to the fire starting at 2:40 p.m. According to the Columbia's 911 Dispatch website, 15 units had been called to the scene as of 3:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but an EMS remained on scene due to the excessive heat. Officials have not yet commented on the extent of damage, and currently do not have a damage estimate.