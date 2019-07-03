Search crews find missing kayaker in flooded Missouri River

COLE COUNTY - Emergency search crews found a missing kayaker in the Missouri River late Tuesday night.

A Boone County dispatcher confirmed the initial call came in at about 9:40 p.m with reports of a person flipping over in a kayak.

Regional West Fire District Chief Jack Brade confirmed the initial call came in at about 9:40 p.m. Brade said two men were kayaking in the river when one was taken downstream. The other made it to shore near the Marion access point to call 911.

Brade said boat rescue crews found the man 1/2 a mile down the water about an hour after the search started. A KOMU 8 reporter found crews on-scene helping the man into an ambulance. Chief Brade did not know the man's condition, but expected him to survive.

Four boats from four different agencies helped with the search. Besides Regional West, the other agencies were Jefferson City Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Southern Boone Fire Protection District.

Brade advised the public stay out of floodwaters that are also dangerous for search crews.