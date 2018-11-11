Crews take first steps in Clark Lane sidewalk project

COLUMBIA -Utility workers began surveying land on Clark Lane for a sidewalk project designed to improve community safety.

"The purpose of this project is to enhance the safety for pedestrians who are walking down Clark Lane to get to the business area," said Public Works spokesman Barry Dalton.

Some residents feel the project is needed.

"Traffic goes by pretty fast, its pretty dangerous for pedestrians," Jesse Hart said.

He said he's looking forward to the project being finished.

"I think it will be easier for my dog and me, and to navigate, because I have a bike too," Hart said.

The project will be split into sections. Motorists will still be able to use Clark Lanes east and westbound, however, there will be a detour if motorists are going westbound.

The first section of construction between Towne Drive and Paris Road is expected to be finished within a month.

Dalton encourages pedestrians not to walk in construction areas and said they should find alternative routes if possible.

The groundbreaking should begin next week. The whole project is expected to be finished by fall of this year.

The sidewalk project is a part of the city's "Getabout Columbia" projects. It is a non-motorized transportation grant project that is federally funded.

According to Dalton and the project press release, the planning began in 2006 with the city receiving two federal grants. The grants were reviewed in 2012, and in 2015 City Council meetings and public hearings began to finalize the project.

"This went through an extensive process of going over 35 projects that we were funded for through the federal grant, for safety for non-motorized transportation users, such as bicyclists, motorists and of course pedestrians," he said.

The press release says project will cost an estimated $1.03 million.