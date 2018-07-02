Crews temp. close Hinton Rd. to respond to 4-plex fire

COLUMBIA - Crews temporarily closed off the E. 400 block of Hinton Rd. while responding to a structure fire Sunday morning.

Boone County firefighters went out to the scene at 9:12 a.m. to reports of fire on the east side door of apartment A in the apartment complex.

Crews were able to contain the fire and reported no injuries.

Assistant Boone County Fire Chief, Josh Creamer, said there were no people home where the fire originated, but there were people in the three adjacent complexes.

Creamer said the cause could be electrical or smoking related, but investigators are still on the scene trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.