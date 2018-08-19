Crews temporarily suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Crews have temporarily stopped their search for a missing man between mile markers 6 and 7 at Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
According to the patrol, the search was suspended due to boat traffic and rough water. Surface searches for the missing person are expected to continue this weekend.
The person fell from a boat and did not resurface, the patrol said Wednesday night.
The patrol's dive team was resuming its searches Thursday after crews conducted surface and sonar searches Wednesday night.
In a tweet, Troop F said the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and the Mid-County Fire Protection District has been assisting in the search.
