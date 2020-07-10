Crews to begin striping I-70 in mid-Missouri

COOPER/BOONE/CALLAWAY COUNTY - Crews will begin striping work on I-70 on Sunday, and the work will continue into August.

The work will cover the interstate in Cooper, Boone and Callaway Counties, and will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings.

Message boards will caution motorists of the work.

Motorists are asked to slow down, put away distractions, and watch for crews in work zones in that it is a moving work zone.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

More information on this project can be found at www.modot.org/modot-central-district.