Crews to remove duck boat from lake after fatal accident
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.
The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.
Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.
Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.
More News
Grid
List
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
in
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson asked for an individual audit of the Department of Public Safety after the new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
in
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
in