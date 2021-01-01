COLUMBIA - On Thursday, mid-Missouri roads crews were anxious over pre-treating ahead of the storm.
Friday morning, crews said the night went well.
"Overall, mother nature was kinder to us than we had anticipated," said Jason Shafer, an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. "She still wasn't overly pleasant, but not as assertive as what we had feared."
Columbia Public Works was also pleased with how treatment went overnight. Ashlyn Sherman, marketing specialist for Columbia Public Works, said focus has shifted to keeping roads clear moving into Saturday morning.
"We're kind of at the point where we are still focusing on first, second and third priority routes in anticipation of a refreeze tonight," Sherman said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to 26 crashes since midnight, according to its Twitter page.
MoDOT and Columbia Public Works agree: the safest option for drivers is to stay home.
"As always, if you don't have to go anywhere; don't," Shafer said. "If you do have to go somewhere, just slow down and give yourself extra time and give the plow a lot of room."
Both agencies said they are ready for future storms. Snow trucks have been prepped and they still have plenty of salt.
"Our salt dome was full in October with 5,000 tons of salt, so we definitely felt prepared and ready for any future weather event," Sherman said.