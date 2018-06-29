Crews Work to Add New Turn Lane on Grindstone Parkway

COLUMBIA - MoDOT crews are working overnight and during morning hours to complete a new left turn lane on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia.

The new lane would go in near Walmart and accomodate student housing under construction. The housing complex is not complete yet.

Crews are using overnight hours and returning at 9:00a.m. to work on the new lane. KOMU 8 News spoke with workers and they said they plan to lie concrete tonight. Workers said they faced a lot of thick mud making the process more difficult and time-consuming.

Grindstone Parkway is normally two lanes in each direction, but workers are closing it to one lane during construction.

MoDOT encourages drivers to be cautious of workers and give extra time to get to and from work Wednesday.