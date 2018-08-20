Crews Work to Rescue Driver of Overturned Car

BOONE COUNTY - A vehicle heading west on I-70 lost control and turned over on the right side of the highway near the Huntsdale exit around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters and medics spent more than 20 minutes working to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver's condition is not still known.

State Trooper Matt Halford said the driver was in the passing lane on I-70 and slowed for traffic before swerving quickly into the right lane. As a result, the driver lost control of the car and it overturned in the ditch.