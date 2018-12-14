Crime in Your Community: More Early Results Focus on Policing

COLUMBIA - Many respondents to the KOMU 8 News "Crime in Your Community" survey say Columbia needs more police officers. One woman said the town has outgrown its infrastructure. One man said more aggressive community policing would help.

The survey is compiling opinions on the level of crime; where crime ranks on a list of key community issues; the main causes of crime and more.

The poll will be open until Sept. 30. Please take a few moments to respond below. KOMU 8 News values your opinion.